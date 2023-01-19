New Streaming Service to Be the New Netflix of the Hudson Valley

New video streaming app features meaningful Hudson Valley based video content.

Exciting things are happening in the Hudson Valley with a local streaming app offering great video content about or shot in the Hudson Valley by talented artists that call it home.

My girlfriend Shannon Cooke recently took me to a HUDSY show at Rosendale Theatre called Beyond The Screen which featured a night of local films and music. We watched some great documentaries to a packed house at that nice theatre. It was my first time at a HUDSY show, and first time in that beautiful theatre actually.

What Is HUDSY?

HUDSY is the first streaming video app for the Hudson Valley, celebrating HV creatives making the best docs, series, films and more. You can register for free for hundreds of films from local film makers. The community-inspired platform's mission is to bring the region closer together online and in-person fostering connection in innovative, collaborative, and unique ways in order to counteract the disconnection rampant in the digital world. The team at HUDSY, including founders Jesse Brown, Angel Gates Fonseca, Laura Kandel and Shawn Strong make up a small group of locals dedicated to celebrating the Hudson Valley's talent, diversity and culture.

"HUDSY is a community-inspired platform with a mission to bring the region closer together online and in-person fostering connection in innovative, collaborative, and unique ways in order to counteract the disconnection rampant in this digital world." -HUDSY Tv

