New Streaming Service to Be the New Netflix of the Hudson Valley

New Streaming Service to Be the New Netflix of the Hudson Valley

HUDSY Facebook

New video streaming app features meaningful Hudson Valley based video content.

Exciting things are happening in the Hudson Valley with a local streaming app offering great video content about or shot in the Hudson Valley by talented artists that call it home.

My girlfriend Shannon Cooke recently took me to a HUDSY show at Rosendale Theatre called Beyond The Screen which featured a night of local films and music. We watched some great documentaries to a packed house at that nice theatre. It was my first time at a HUDSY show, and first time in that beautiful theatre actually.

Get our free mobile app
HUDSY
loading...

What Is HUDSY?

HUDSY is the first streaming video app for the Hudson Valley, celebrating HV creatives making the best docs, series, films and more. You can register for free for hundreds of films from local film makers. The community-inspired platform's mission is to bring the region closer together online and in-person fostering connection in innovative, collaborative, and unique ways in order to counteract the disconnection rampant in the digital world. The team at HUDSY, including founders Jesse Brown, Angel Gates Fonseca, Laura Kandel and Shawn Strong make up a small group of locals dedicated to celebrating the Hudson Valley's talent, diversity and culture.

Also See: Video Unearthed of Hudson Valley DJ's Arachnophobia Film "Audition"

"HUDSY is a community-inspired platform with a mission to bring the region closer together online and in-person fostering connection in innovative, collaborative, and unique ways in order to counteract the disconnection rampant in this digital world."

-HUDSY Tv

Get more info on HUDSY and the great things they are doing here.

9 Celebrities That Called Woodstock Home

Famous people that once lived in Woodstock, New York

13 New York State Actors Who've Been Nominated For Oscars

When it comes to movie's highest award, the Oscar, New York State remains far ahead at the top of its native born who have been winners or nominated for the top cinema prize.

But what about Upstate?

Here is a list of 13 movie celebrities who spent at least a moment in the spotlight of Hollywood's big night. Each of these famous people either won an Academy Award or were nominated for their film work.
Filed Under: Hudson Valley
Categories: Around the Hudson Valley, Articles, Hudson Valley Business, Hudson Valley Entertainment News, Hudson Valley Events, Hudson Valley News, News, News From WPDH, Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WPDH-WPDA