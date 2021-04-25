The 25 Absolute Best Hikes in the Hudson Valley

As winter and COVID both take their last breaths, it is time to get back outside and experience everything that the world has to offer. The Hudson Valley has some of the most beautiful protected areas in the country, and it would be remiss to not take advantage of them. Hiking the Hudson Valley is something that can get us away from our family, or even get our family to spend more time together, depending on what you want to get out of a hike.

This compiled list of 25 hikes in the Hudson Valley is for people of all age groups and skillsets. This list includes a variety of trails, some taking at least a full day to complete while others can be done in under an hour. Some can also be done year-round, while others may be better during certain seasons. No matter what, go out and enjoy these hikes and the many others that the Hudson Valley has to offer.