Popular Dutchess Restaurant Closes With No Warning After 19 Years

Long-time customers were left in shock after one of the most celebrated restaurants in Dutchess County suddenly shut its doors after two decades.

It feels like we’ve been saying goodbye to a lot of familiar faces lately. From long-time diners to beloved mom-and-pop shops, the Hudson Valley has seen its fair share of heartbreak this year. But this one especially hurts because its shocking closure came with no warning at all.

Celebrated Dutchess County Restaurant Mysteriously Closes

Fans were stunned this week when La Puerta Azul, the upscale Mexican restaurant along Route 44 in Millbrook, suddenly announced that it was closing its doors for good. The message appeared on the restaurant’s Instagram page late Monday night, catching loyal customers completely off guard.

“Thank you to all of our loyal guests who have supported La Puerta Azul over the last 19 years,” the post read. “Raffi has made the difficult decision to close the restaurant effective immediately.”

Just a few days ago, the restaurant's social media was advertising live music and an open mic night, so the announcement came as a huge shock.

Shocking Dutchess County Closure Comes With No Warning

The sudden closure hit regulars hard. Within hours of the announcement, the Instagram comments were filled with heartbreak and memories.

“So sorry to hear this,” one customer wrote. “This has been my favorite place for over 15 years!”

“This is the saddest thing I have read all day,” added another. “We will miss you!”

Former employee Ashley Walsh shared, “Adios La Puerta Azul. I’ve shared 16 years of celebrations, friendships, margaritas, memories and quesadillas to last a lifetime. This restaurant was more than just a place that I called work. LPA will always have a piece of my heart.”

Other comments called it “the best Mexican ever,” while one longtime patron summed it up perfectly: “A place that brought people together and felt like home every time we walked through the door.”

Raffi, whose full name is Refaat Abououkal, opened La Puerta Azul in 2006. On Monday evening, he replied to the outpouring of love from his former customers, saying, "Thank you so much everyone for your kind words and memories. This was not an easy decision. I appreciate every single one of you. All my best always."

