Popular Poughkeepsie Burger Spot Celebrating 1 Year Anniversary
21 Burgers and Wings in Poughkeepsie is celebrating one year with a chance to win free burgers for a year!
21 Burgers & Wings is known for having a great menu of....you guessed it. 21 burgers & Wings! They've previously made our list of 7 Great Hudson Valley Cheeseburger Spots and they were also a contender for Hudson Valley's Best Burger in the 2025 Battle of the Best and were voted Best Burger Joint in the Hudson Valley by Hudson Valley Magazine in 2023.
Seems like only yesterday we were celebrating the grand opening of the new 21 Burgers & Wings in Poughkeepsie. Last year around this time, the popular Wappingers Falls burger spot opened a new, second location in Poughkeepsie, NY.
After years of serving up great burgers and wings in Wappingers Falls, the popular spot's second location opened on Sunday, March 17 (St. Patrick's Day) at the former J. Dominick's Trattoria spot on Rt. 44 with a big Grand Opening celebration.
After a very successful year at the new Poughkeepsie location, 21 Burgers & Wings is ready to celebrate in a big way. They're giving away Free Burgers for a Year!
21 Burgers & Wings Poughkeepsie 1 Year Anniversary Celebration
