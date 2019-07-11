18-Time Grammy Winner Performing To Benefit HV Honor Flight
The Grammy award-winning artist will be performing a benefit concert for Hudson Valley Honor Flight.
The concert, scheduled for Saturday, July 27th at Goshen Historic Track, will feature Jimmy Sturr and his Orchestra along with many special guests.
Special guests include: Brass Transit, with their tribute to the multi-platinum songbook of CHICAGO featuring such hits as “Saturday in the Park”, “Beginnings”, “Color My World”, “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is” & more! In addition, The American Bombshells with a Tribute to the Andrew Sisters, Chris Caffery from Trans-Siberian Orchestra, singer Doug Ferony and M.C. Joe Daily.
Also making an appearance will be the Hudson Valley Police Pipe & Drum Corp, The Orange County Sheriff’s Office Color Guard and The Nam Knights of America.
Tickets are now on sale for $25 per person in advance. Make your check or money order payable to America The Beautiful Concert and send it to PO Box 1, Florida, N.Y. 10921. Doors open at 4 p.m. Show begins at 5 p.m. Visit hvhonorflight.com for more information.
Chairman Frank Kimler said:
We are so grateful to Jimmy, Joe Dembeck, Sherriff Carl DuBois and the whole concert committee for their commitment to this annual fundraising event and our veterans. Without the support of the community, Hudson Valley Honor Flight would not be able to serve our veterans. That’s why this concert means so much to us, plus it’s a really fun evening with some amazing musicians!
