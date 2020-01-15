13-Year-Old Hudson Valley Boy Helping Homeless One Sock at a Time

Logan Eisenberg is one pretty impressive kid.

Two years ago, the Middletown student decided he wanted to do his part to help after encountering a homeless man at his local gas station. The now 13-year-old saw his mother give the man a dollar for a cup of coffee and started asking questions about how he survives and where he goes when it's too cold to be on the street.

Logan was so moved by learning about the plight of the homeless that he decided to donate his birthday gift of $100 to help. But what could $100 do? After some research, Logan learned that socks are one of the most needed clothing items for people living in shelters, so he purchased the socks and began his project called "Operation Socks." Since then Logan has collected almost 8,000 pairs of socks for the homeless of the Hudson Valley.

This year's sock drive kicked off this month and has begun with a bang. After appearing on The Boris & Robyn Show on Wednesday, Logan was given a donation of 1,000 pairs of socks. Commander Tom Zurhellen from Veteran Zero made the announcement that his organization, in partnership with Bombas Socks, would be making the donation to Operation Socks.

If you want to donate some socks to this great cause, drop-off locations are set up at Iron Dragon in the Dunning Plaza, Old Navy in Poughkeepsie and the Old Navy in Middletown. For more locations and information on how you can help, visit the Operation Socks HQ Facebook page.

