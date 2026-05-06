Young Hudson Valley Man Dies in One-Car Accident; Investigation Launched

A crash on a quiet Hudson Valley road claimed the life of a 20-year-old man, and investigators are still trying to piece together exactly what happened.

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The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office says the fatal crash happened around 9pm on May 3 on North Quaker Lane near Forest Drive in Hyde Park.

According to investigators, Austin Caston of Hyde Park was driving a 2009 Pontiac G6 southbound on North Quaker Lane when he lost control of the vehicle. Deputies say the car left the roadway and slammed into a tree.

It's unclear exactly why Caston lost control of his car. No witnesses have stepped forward, and the 20-year-old Hyde Park resident was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

It's unlikely that the weather had anything to do with the accident, as Hyde Park had no rain or fog reported on Sunday evening.

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Emergency crews rushed Caston to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators have not indicated what they believe caused the driver to lose control. The Sheriff’s Office says the crash remains under investigation by members of the Detective Bureau and Crash Investigation Unit.

Police are asking for help in the investigation from anyone who may have information that can help them piece together the events leading up to the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or saw the vehicle before the accident, is being asked to contact Detective Sansoni at 845 867-5647 or ssansoni@dutchessny.gov. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 845 605-2583 or by email at dcsotips@gmail.com.

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