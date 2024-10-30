ZZ Top Legend Brings Solo Show To Poughkeepsie Venue

Hot off the heels of the WPDH Summer concert at Bethel Woods, guitarist/singer Billy Gibbons will play intimate Poughkeepsie show.

The WPDH Summer Concert was one to remember this past summer at Bethel Woods bringing together two legendary southern rock bands: ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd. An amazing show it was, and ZZ Top will be continuing with tour dates set for 2025, along with solo tour dates for Billy Gibbons.

That Little Ol' Band from Texas (Houston to be exact), ZZ Top are a legendary classic rock band that was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame back in 2004. For over 50 years, the band was made up of singer/guitarist Billy Gibbons, drummer Frank Beard, and singer and bassist Dusty Hill, until his passing in 2021. Longtime guitar tech for the band, Elwood Francis, now fills the spot of Dusty Hill. ZZ Top have released 15 studio albums and have sold an estimated 50 million albums worldwide.

Timeless Classics

Songs like "La Grange" and "Tush" are classic rock staples along with many songs off their 20 million-selling 1983 album Eliminator, like "Gimme All Your Lovin'", "Sharp Dressed Man" and "Legs". ZZ Top were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.

Billy Gibbons Announces Solo Tour Dates for 2025

Billy Gibbons will hit the road in Janurary with his solo band the BFG's, as reported by Ultimate Classic Rock. The band will make multi-show stops in Honolulu and Napa, California, then tour into Phoenix, St. Louis, Chicago, Cleveland and Atlantic City, N.J., among others, including a stop at The Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, NY on February 10.

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Playing The Bardavon

Tickets for Billy Gibbons at The Bardavon on Monday, Feb. 10 go on sale this to the genral public this Friday, Nov. 1 at 10am. A special presale for Bardavon members wiill be Thursday, Oct. 31 at 10am. More info here.

