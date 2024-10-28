Is This the New Location For Junior’s Lounge in Poughkeepsie?

Construction has been going on in the building that used to be occupied by a hair salon off rt 44.

Rumors have been swirling about construction being done on a building off Rt 44 in Poughkeepsie, NY across from Friendly Honda as to what will be going in there.

The building sits at 1126 Dutchess Tpke, Poughkeepsie and is the former home to Carol P. McRitchie Hair Salon, which closed up shop some years back and eventually moved to another location down the road in Pleasant Valley.

Junior's Lounge was a popular watering hole for decades, that sat at 504 Salt Point Turnpike, Poughkeepsie, NY. The beloved bar was destroyed in a freak accident when a tractor-trailer plowed through the establishment back in June of 2022 that sadly, left the driver dead and the establishment reduced to a pile of rubble.

Junior's Lounge was a longtime Poughkeepsie sports bar and restaurant. The bar was popular in Dutchess County for its food, live music and karaoke nights. After the accident back in 2022 had totaled the business, a rep from Junior's Lounge told Hudson Valley Post that the building would need to be torn down.

There had been talk of rebuilding Junior's Lounge at a new location for some time, and it looks like the new spot is going to be just over a few miles away and about a 7-minute drive from the old location.

A former employee of Junior's confirmed to us that the new Junior's Lounge will in fact be opening at the former salon building at 1126 Dutchess Tpke, Poughkeepsie directly across from Friendly Honda.

We're told they are hoping to be open by mid-November. The new business would also be directly next door to a Valero gas station and the popular Jason Patrick's on 44 restaurants.

Construction of New Junior's Lounge Location in Poughkeepsie, NY