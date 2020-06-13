Zoom Flume Water Park Closed for 2020 Season

You can go ahead and add this to the long list of things we are going to miss doing this summer.

We're bracing ourselves for the news every day of what we'll get to enjoy and in what phase within the next few months. Unfortunately, we've been dealt the sad news that we won't be able to enjoy any of our local Hudson Valley fairs, but we are able to head to the campgrounds.

If you're thinking of going on a little road trip to East Durham for some waterpark fun, you'll have to wait until next season.

Zoom Flume announced this week that they will be closed for the 2020 summer season. In a statement on their website, they said:

We are deeply disappointed, and this is not a decision that comes lightly. Ultimately though, we care about our community, and we’ll do our part to get our great State of New York back on its feet. We realize that this decision may be disappointing to many guests, but we have made this decision out of an abundance of caution and for the safety, comfort, and well-being of our guests AND staff members.

Management said that they had received several calls about concerns of COVID-19 spread visiting Zoom Flume and additionally State health regulations would make it difficult for customers to enjoy their time at the park.

Zoom Flume is looking forward to their 2021 season and will have special holiday deals starting around Thanksgiving this year.

If you're wondering about what things will look like a little closer to home, Splash Down in Fishkill is currently still open and ready for their 2020 season. In a Facebook post from June 9th, they shared that 2020 Splash Passes are available for purchase.

