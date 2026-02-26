Tragic Accident Claims Life Of Bard Conductor Shutong Li

Shutong Li remembered as a "wonderful musician" by the Bard College Conservatory of Music.

Times Union reported that 34 year old Bard College conducting teacher Shutong Li died earlier this month while tending to his broken-down vehicle off to the shoulder of the Taconic State Parkway. The accident occurred around 11pm on Feb. 11 in Clinton.

Bard College Conservatory of Music took to social media posting the news on their Facebook page, and remembering Li as a "wonderful musician".

Dear Conservatory Community,

We write to share the sad news that Bard Conservatory faculty member Shutong Li passed away due to the injuries he suffered in a terrible accident. He died peacefully, surrounded by his family members, including his wife and young son, his father, his cousin, and his mother- and father-in-law. Shutong was an essential member of the Conservatory; a wonderful musician, a dedicated teacher, a loving husband and father, and a good friend. We take special pride in Shutong because he was one of our very own, graduating in 2021 from the Graduate Conducting Program. After his graduation, he was hired immediately by the US China Music Institute to lead the Large Chinese Ensemble and to be an assistant conductor for the US China Music Institute's other performance activities at Bard and in New York City. Through his musicianship, enormous energy, and unflagging dedication, Shutong Li transformed the Chinese Ensemble and raised its profile in our community.

We know Shutong took special pride in the accomplishments of his students. We take equal pride in Shutong's contributions to the art of music, and in his efforts to deepen the artistic ties between the US and China. Our students, faculty, staff, and greater Conservatory community will work to celebrate and build upon the substantial legacy that this remarkable young man left us at Bard Conservatory.

Shutong Li Memorial Concert @Bard College

A memorial concert for Shutong Li with the Bard Chinese Ensemble at Bard College is set for Monday, March 9 at 7pm. Program details to follow. The event will be free and open to the public. Get more info here.

