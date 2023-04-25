New Hookah Lounge Opens Its Doors in Wappingers Falls

Zen Hookah Lounge has officially opened at busy route 9 plaza.

I haven't had much experience with Hookah personally, but have been in situations where I'm hanging with friends at a house party, and someone happens to break out a hookah. I've also visited a hookah lounge before, I remember visiting a spot called Fire and Ice in Poughkeepsie.

You don't see too many hookah Lounges around the Hudson Valley area, but there has been a highly anticipated opening for one in particular since last December when it was reported that Zen Hookah Lounge was planning to open in Wappingers.

Hookah Lounges, most popular in Britain and Canada, are establishments where patrons smoke flavored tobacco from a communal hookah, usually placed at a table. Hookah has become increasingly popular in the U.S. among young adults with hookah lounges popping up near college campuses and surrounding towns.

Zen Hookah Lounge Holds Grand Opening Celebration

The mission of Zen Hookah Lounge is to provide a sanctuary for patrons to relax, socialize and experience the traditional art of hookah smoking in a tranquil and sophisticated atmosphere, and it looks like they've accomplished that. Zen Hookah Lounge celebrated its grand opening this past weekend, from the looks of things, I need to get over to this place ASAP!

From the atmosphere to the drinks, to the amazing-looking Caribbean and Soul food dishes from Executive Chef D'Mileo Cousar (Bloo), this looks like it is sure to be the new area hotspot.

Definitely planning on getting out to this place soon. Get more info on Zen Hookah Lounge in Wappingers Falls, NY at their official website here.