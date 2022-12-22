New Hookah Lounge Planned at Busy Route 9 Plaza

A new hookah lounge has filed an application to open up at a busy Route 9 plaza.

Do you hookah? Aside from seeing hookahs being used in movies, not many people have experienced an actual hookah lounge. That may soon change, however, as a new hookah-smoking destination is being planned right here in the Hudson Valley.

Paperwork has been filed with the Village of Wappingers to bring a new hookah lounge to Route 9. According to the village's planning board, Zen Hookah proposes transforming an existing restaurant into a lounge. The business will not only allow guests to partake in hookah but will also serve food.

The business is looking to move into the Hannoush Plaza on Route 9 in the Village of Wappingers. Zen Hookah is seeking approval to take over the former Tamarind location next to Bagel World. Tamarind is a highly-rated Indian restaurant that recently moved out of the small space into the former Bonefish Grill further north on Route 9 in the Town of Poughkeepsie.

Many hookah lounges do not offer alcohol because of traditional muslum beliefs. It's unclear if Zen Hookah will be applying for an alcohol license or not. We do know that the lounge will be offering a full menu, as many upgrades are being planned for the former restaurant's kitchen. With the

Hookah lounges originated in India before making their way to the Middle East and Northern Africa. Today, there are hookah bars all over the world. Here in the United States, the lounges have gained in popularity among younger, college-aged adults.

