Hudson Valley Rink Needs Zamboni Driver; No Experience Required

Have you ever dreamed of driving a Zamboni? This just may be the chance you've been waiting for.

I'm sure I'm not the only one who's always been fascinated by the process of cleaning the ice rink. Back in my college days, my friends and I would regularly go to watch the Marist hockey team play at the Civic Center. No matter how exciting the match-up, for me the highlight would always be when the Zamboni driver would come out between periods and meticulously smooth out the rink between periods.

The way that huge machine would effortlessly glide across the ice was mesmerizing. The driver would strategically maneuver the Zamboni in a well-thought-out pattern of ovals that would overlap until every inch of ice was transformed from rough and hazy to a crystal clear surface that was as smooth as glass. I just couldn't look away.

Facebook/Kiwanis Ice Arena Facebook/Kiwanis Ice Arena loading...

Hudson Valley Rink Seeking Zamboni Driver

A rare position as a Zamboni operator has just opened up at the Kiwanis Ice Arena in Saugerties. The skating rink posted a listing seeking a part-time Zamboni driver to clean the ice at the arena during games and skating events.

According to the Kiwanis Ice Arena, candidates for the part-time position need to be available on nights and weekends and expect to work about 30 hours a week. While prior experience is great, the arena says that they are willing to train those who've never driven a Zamboni before.

Can this get any better? Not only will they teach you how to operate a Zamboni, but they'll hand you the keys and allow you to be the star of the show as you clean the ice in front of a captivated audience multiple times throughout the week... all while being paid. Honestly, it sounds like an experience they should be charging me for.

Canva Canva loading...

Interested parties should contact "Rob" at the ice arena. You can also throw your hat in the ring (or rink?) by sending a message to rkleemann@saugertiesny.gov.

11 Places You Most Likely Worked as a Hudson Valley Teen