4 Hudson Valley Towns Named ‘Safest’ in NY State for 2026

Four towns in the Hudson Valley have just been named among the safest in all of New York State.

A new report from SafeWise ranked the top ten safest towns in New York State using the latest FBI crime statistics. The study looks strictly at violent crime and property crime rates per 1,000 residents.

Four of those top ten towns are right here in the Hudson Valley.

#4 - East Fishkill, NY

East Fishkill came in at number four statewide.

According to SafeWise, the town reported extremely low violent crime numbers along with property crime rates that sit well below state averages. That combination helped push it into the top tier.

Those who live in Hopewell Junction or nearby residents who drives through the quiet neighborhoods off Route 52 will probably agree with SafeWise's assessment. While the area is growing from an influx of new residents, it still has a quaint, small-town feel.

#5 - Hyde Park, NY

Hyde Park has been a mainstay on Safewise's list over the years, and 2026 is no exception.

The survey once again celebrated Hyde Park for its low violent crime and relatively low property crime scores compared to other communities across New York. The home of historic mansions belonging to FDR and the Vanderbilts maintained its number five spot on the list from last year.

#6 - Saugerties, NY

Across the river, Saugerties earned its place with declining violent crime and manageable property crime rates.

Coming in just behind Hyde Park at number six on the list of safest communities in New York State, Saugerties is known for its quieter way of life and neighbors who look out for each other. Both property crime and violent crime rates have fallen over the past year.

#10 - New Paltz, NY

New Paltz rounds out the Hudson Valley towns in the top ten.

While home to a major college, a busy main street and an influx of summer tourists, New Paltz still managed to keep its crime rate down. In fact, property crime fell dramatically from 9.1 in 2025 to 6.9 in 2026's assessment, earning the town a spot at number 10 on the list of safest communities.

