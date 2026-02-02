Everyone knows on February 2nd every year a sleepy groundhog meanders out of hibernation and we wait with baited breathed to see if Punxsutawney Phil in his tiny hat sees his shadow. If he sees it, six more weeks of winter and if he doesn't... SPRING is coming early!

But here at The Boris Show we thought it was unfair that Staten Island has Chuck, in Western New York there's Dunkirk Dave the Beaver, and we've heard about rabbits and all sorts of meteorological animals, but we realized there isn't a Hudson Valley animal for the February 2nd tradition.

So, Boris put out a call for the most unique animal, that can help us predict the end of Winter. And boy, did we get one.

Introducing AJ the American Alligator, the new Hudson Valley "Groundhog."

Aj the Alligator/Jana Deak Aj the Alligator/Jana Deak loading...

Thanks to Saugerties High School Biology Teacher Mark Perpetua and his reptile encounter, we had a special visitor Monday morning, though he DID get a little "snappy."

Aj the Alligator/Jana Deak Aj the Alligator/Jana Deak loading...

Aj the Alligator/Jana Deak Aj the Alligator/Jana Deak loading...

Mark explained that the level of energy AJ has should give us an indication of when Spring will begin. If he SNAPS his jaw hard enough to make a loud sound, that means he's ready to come out in warmer weather and find some food. A less aggressive snap would indicate that he is still too cold to get up and moving- meaning winter is sticking around.

Though my aim could use some work, luckily the first snack I threw into the more than FOUR-FOOT-LONG reptile's open mouth landed with a BIG SNAP!

Aj the Alligator/Jana Deak Aj the Alligator/Jana Deak loading...

Could this mean Spring is on the way? I'm not so sure, but it does look like we have a new tradition at WPDH.

Aj the Alligator/Jana Deak Aj the Alligator/Jana Deak loading...