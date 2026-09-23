A prominent youth basketball coach in Mount Vernon pleaded guilty September 18, to sexually abusing a child under the age of 13 for months.

Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced Friday that Dwayne Murray, 63, of Mount Vernon, pleaded guilty in County Court to Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the First Degree, a violent felony.

“The case against Dwayne Murray is a profound betrayal of trust. The defendant held a position of authority within the Mount Vernon community, which he not only violated but exploited to gain the victim’s trust and subjected her to months of horrific sexual abuse. But the betrayal didn’t end there. Even after the abuse, the defendant used his public platform to deny the allegations, further deceiving the very community he was entrusted to serve. The defendant’s predatory conduct and persistent lies have compounded the trauma suffered by the victim, a young girl who should never have been forced to endure this unspeakable harm," DA Cacace said. "The substantial sentence the defendant faces should serve as a clear warning that my office will always pursue justice on behalf of child victims and hold accountable anyone who abuses a position of authority, regardless of their prominence or standing in the community. I commend my Special Prosecutions Division and Criminal Investigators Squad for their tireless and meticulous efforts to secure this fitting outcome.”

According to the District Attorney's Office, between Oct. 1, 2023, and March 1, 2024, Murray repeatedly subjected the victim, a girl under the age of 13, "to two or more acts of sexual conduct in the City of Mount Vernon, including at least one act of oral sexual conduct."

He was arrested on May 14, 2025, after the Westchester County DA’s Office Criminal Investigators Squad received a tip "containing child sexual abuse allegations committed by the defendant and launched an investigation."

The investigation included interviews with relevant witnesses, the victim and the defendant, the execution of search warrants, and analysis of electronic devices belonging to the victim and defendant.

A search of the devices reportedly revealed that Murray had exchanged sexually inappropriate text messages with the victim. He also admitted to his involvement in the crime during an interview with the investigators.

He is expected to be sentenced to 18 years in state prison, with 20 years of parole, when he is sentenced in November. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

If you or someone you know is a victim- contact your local police department or the DA’s Office multilingual tips line at (914) 995-TIPS (8477).