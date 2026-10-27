The New York State Office of Cannabis Management is reminding adults to lock up cannabis products, keep edibles away from Halloween candy, and never drive high.

Halloween is all about candy, costumes and spooky surprises, but New York officials are reminding residents that cannabis safety should be part of the holiday checklist, too.

The New York State Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) has released its 2026 Halloween cannabis safety checklist, offering tips for adults who use cannabis, families hosting Halloween gatherings, and anyone preparing for trick-or-treaters.

The agency warns that cannabis edibles, including THC gummies and beverages, can be mistaken for ordinary candy, snacks or drinks. Accidental consumption can be dangerous, particularly for children and pets.

How to Keep Cannabis Products Away From Halloween Candy

The OCM recommends keeping cannabis products separate from household foods and Halloween treats. Cannabis should remain in its original, child-resistant packaging and be stored securely in a locked location, out of sight and reach of children and pets.

And don't assume putting edibles on a high shelf is enough.

“A high shelf alone isn't enough!” the agency emphasizes in its Halloween safety checklist, encouraging adults to lock cannabis products away rather than simply placing them somewhere children might have difficulty reaching.

The guidance is particularly timely as families bring home trick-or-treat candy and prepare snacks and beverages for Halloween parties.

Don't Drive High on Halloween

The OCM is also reminding adults to plan for safe transportation before consuming cannabis.

Driving while impaired by cannabis is illegal and unsafe. Anyone planning to consume should arrange a safe ride ahead of time and never get behind the wheel while impaired or accept a ride from someone who is.

Talk to Kids About Cannabis Safety

Halloween can also be an opportunity for parents, caregivers and other trusted adults to have age-appropriate conversations with young people about cannabis awareness.

The OCM's Cannabis Honestly campaign provides tools and resources to help adults start those conversations and keep them going beyond the holiday.

The agency also maintains a Cannabis Education Library with free information on safe storage, responsible adult consumption and youth cannabis education.

What to Do if Someone Accidentally Consumes Cannabis

If someone accidentally consumes a cannabis product, contact the Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222 for guidance.

In a medical emergency, call 911.

New Yorkers can find additional information and educational resources through the Office of Cannabis Management at https://cannabis.ny.gov/education.

The agency's message this Halloween is simple: The costumes can be scary. Cannabis safety shouldn't be.