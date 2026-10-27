Mozzarella Sticks and Melba Sauce: A Capital Region Food Combo That Has My Hudson Valley Coworkers Confused

I discovered something shocking at work today: Not everyone dips their mozzarella sticks in Melba sauce.

I know. I’m still processing it.

I was talking about mozzarella sticks and Melba sauce at work, fully expecting everyone to understand exactly what I was talking about. Instead, I got blank stares from my Hudson Valley coworkers. Neither of them had ever heard of it!

Naturally, Boris had to look it up, and apparently, this is a Capital Region thing.

Excuse me?!

Are you telling me that people in other parts of the Hudson Valley have been out here eating mozzarella sticks without knowing about this magical sweet-and-savory combination? How did this happen?

For anyone who has never experienced it, Melba sauce is a sweet, fruity dipping sauce, often made with raspberries, that you can find alongside mozzarella sticks at some restaurants in the Albany and Capital Region area. Instead of the traditional marinara sauce, you get this sweet, tangy contrast to the crispy breading and gooey, melted mozzarella.

And listen, I am not anti-marinara. I love a good mozzarella stick dipped in marinara sauce. That classic combination absolutely has its place.

But Melba sauce? It deserves a seat at the table, too.

There's something about that crispy, salty, cheesy mozzarella stick dipped into a sweet raspberry sauce that just works. It's the kind of food combination that sounds questionable until you try it, and then suddenly you're wondering why you haven't been eating it your entire life.

The fact that my coworkers had never tried it made me realize just how regional some of our favorite foods can be. We all grow up thinking certain things are completely normal, only to discover that people a relatively short drive away have no idea what we're talking about.

So now I have questions.

Is Melba sauce with mozzarella sticks really a Capital Region tradition, or have I just been living in my own little mozzarella-and-raspberry bubble?

If you're from Albany or the surrounding Capital Region, I need you to back me up here.

And if you're from the Hudson Valley and have never tried this combination, consider this your sign. The next time you order mozzarella sticks, ask if they have Melba sauce.

You can keep your marinara, too. I'm not asking you to choose sides.

I'm just saying that if you haven't tried mozzarella sticks with Melba sauce, you're truly missing out.