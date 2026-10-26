A runaway cow named Maggie had police and residents chasing her for days in Putnam County, and the search even turned into a community effort on Facebook.

A four-year-old Highland cow named Maggie made quite the getaway after escaping from Little Cabin's Farm in Carmel on October 20. What followed was a four-day search, multiple police agencies, and a chase that looked more like a scene from a Western movie.

Maggie reportedly became frightened, jumped out of her enclosure, and disappeared into the woods. Her owners, Mariana and Stephen Brophy, worked to track her down, with the search drawing attention from the surrounding community.

Maggie the Cow/Lake Carmel Facebook Maggie the Cow/Lake Carmel Facebook

People took to Facebook to share sightings and videos of the runaway cow, helping spread the word as residents tried to figure out where Maggie had gone.

Maggie the Cow/ Lake Carmel Facebook Maggie the Cow/ Lake Carmel Facebook

Then came the moment that had drivers doing double takes.

Maggie was spotted trotting along local roadways as police officers worked to bring her under control. Video of the chase shows the fluffy, long-horned cow moving down the road while startled motorists watched. At one point, an officer even attempted to lasso Maggie from a patrol vehicle.

It wasn't exactly your typical police pursuit!

Maggie the Cow/Lake Carmel Facebook Maggie the Cow/Lake Carmel Facebook

Thankfully, Maggie's adventure had a happy ending. Officers eventually managed to capture her, and she was safely returned to Little Cabin's Farm.

Even better, Maggie was reunited with her calf. The pregnant cow is reportedly recovering after her unexpected excursion through Putnam County.

The story is a reminder of how quickly a local Facebook post can turn into a community-wide search, especially when the missing resident has four legs, horns, and a serious head start.

Maggie is back home, her calf is by her side, and Carmel has one wild cow story to tell.

You can watch video of Maggie's great escape and the police chase here.