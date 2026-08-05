Two of the people responsible for a fire at the historic Tarrytown Lighthouse have plead guilty to charges connected to the 2025 damage, but they are not headed to jail.

Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced this week, that Elvin Ayavaca, 19, of White Plains, and Richard Joseph Barrero, 20, of Harrison, pleaded guilty to intentionally setting a fire that caused more than $100,000 in damage to the historic Tarrytown Lighthouse in May 2025.

“The Tarrytown Lighthouse is a cherished piece of Westchester history, and the reckless and dangerous actions of these young men caused significant damage to an important community landmark,"DA Cacace said. "The restitution we secured as part of their plea agreements sends a clear message that acts of vandalism against our community’s historic treasures will not be tolerated.”

They pleaded guilty Monday to felony third-degree Arson and misdemeanor fourth-degree Criminal Mischief.

Tarrytown Lighthouse Damage

On May 31, 2025, a Westchester County Parks employee reported finding significant damage at the historic Tarrytown Lighthouse, inside Kingsland Point Park in Sleepy Hollow. The destruction included "fire damage, multiple broken windows, and the destruction of valuable antiques." Lighthouse curators estimated the value of the damage at more than $100,000.

"This was a reckless and destructive attack on one of Westchester County's most treasured historic landmarks. The guilty pleas send a clear message that those who vandalize and destroy public property will be held accountable. I thank District Attorney Susan Cacace and the investigators whose hard work led to this outcome. The Tarrytown Lighthouse has stood watch over the Hudson River for generations. While it sustained significant damage, the County acted quickly to restore this landmark, and it is once again open to the public," Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said. "But we will never forget how close we came to losing it. We remain committed to protecting the places that tell the story of Westchester County, preserve our shared history, and belong to every resident."

Under the terms of the plea agreement, each defendant is required immediately to pay $50,000 in restitution, complete 150 hours of community service, and avoid any arrests.

If the defendants successfully comply, they will be permitted to withdraw their guilty pleas to the felony charge in a year and be sentenced to probation on the misdemeanor charge. If either defendant violates the terms of the agreement, he will be sentenced on the felony conviction.

Additionally, a restitution judgment order in the amount of $80,959.20 will be issued for each defendant.

Two additional defendants, who were under the age of 18 at the time of the offense, were charged as juveniles and prosecuted in Westchester Family Court- their identities and the dispositions of their cases are confidential.