No Jail Time for Pair Accused of Tarrytown Lighthouse Fire
“The Tarrytown Lighthouse is a cherished piece of Westchester history, and the reckless and dangerous actions of these young men caused significant damage to an important community landmark,"DA Cacace said. "The restitution we secured as part of their plea agreements sends a clear message that acts of vandalism against our community’s historic treasures will not be tolerated.”
Tarrytown Lighthouse Damage
"This was a reckless and destructive attack on one of Westchester County's most treasured historic landmarks. The guilty pleas send a clear message that those who vandalize and destroy public property will be held accountable. I thank District Attorney Susan Cacace and the investigators whose hard work led to this outcome. The Tarrytown Lighthouse has stood watch over the Hudson River for generations. While it sustained significant damage, the County acted quickly to restore this landmark, and it is once again open to the public," Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said. "But we will never forget how close we came to losing it. We remain committed to protecting the places that tell the story of Westchester County, preserve our shared history, and belong to every resident."
Abandoned Place You Can Explore in New York State
Gallery Credit: Getty Images