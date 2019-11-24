You Pick the 3 O’Clock Block

Every day during the No Replay Workday, we rock out with the 3 O'Clock Block, and you can pick the playlist.

Each week we either have an artist of the week, or we do a common theme. We've done everything from songs that are hot and cold, and songs with girls names in the title, to songs with colors, you get the point.

I want to hear from you, what do you want to hear featured on the 3 O'Clock Block? Email Smitty or text him through the WPDH Mobile App.

You can provide an artist, a theme, with or without all the songs, whatever you want.

Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

