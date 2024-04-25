New York’s ‘Best Waterfall’ is Overrated, Here are Some of the Hudson Valley’s Best

Don't go chasing waterfalls, but if you do, at least find one that's a little unique.

Without going much further, you could probably guess which waterfall was hailed "The Most Gorgeous Waterfall" in New York. Let me give you a couple of hints.

This majestic waterfall is considered a part of America's oldest state park. It spans over 176 vertical feet and over a dozen people have successfully attempted to go down the falls in a barrel (do NOT ever try this, many more have died than succeeded).

New York's Most Beautiful Waterfall

MSN dubbed Niagara Falls as their "Most Gorgeous Waterfall" for New York State.

It's hard to argue that Niagara Falls doesn't deserve the honor. According to Niagara Falls USA, over 8 million people from around the world come to visit Niagara Falls every year. Having personally seen the falls, they truly are beautiful, and well-deserving of the title.

Something just feels not so fair about it.

Maybe it's because, in my opinion, the most beautiful parts of Niagara Falls are on the Canadian side? Or maybe it's because it's just the most well-known. Who hasn't heard of Niagara Falls? You could say, "Well, everyone knows about Niagara Falls because it's the best," and again, I can't say you're wrong.

I guess I just like an underdog, so here are some cool local waterfalls that are also gorgeous.

Stunning Hudson Valley Waterfalls

Kaaterskill Falls may be one of the most infamous in our region. Known for being "One of the Deadliest Waterfalls in the World," Kaaterskill has a bit of a tainted reputation that likely kept it from being considered for the "Most Gorgeous Waterfalls" list.

Located in Hunter, NY, Kaaterskill Falls drops at over 260 feet. While it's actually taller than Niagara Falls, the thin cascade of water doesn't seem as imposing. If you do decide to take in the beauty of Kaaterskill, please just use caution, avoid taking selfies near the edge, and visit during a time of year when icy surfaces aren't a concern.

Awosting Falls in Minnewaska State Park is another gorgeous spot that got a piece of the limelight back in 2021.

We reported that the location was featured in an Amazon Prime show called Panic. The scene showed characters actually jumping into the pool at the bottom of the falls.

