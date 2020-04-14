You Can Still Get Girl Scout Cookies in the HV During Pandemic

If you're going through Thin Mint withdrawal while locked up at home, there's no need to suffer.

The COVID-19 crisis has crippled many local businesses, shutting down stores and laying off workers throughout the Hudson Valley. Also deeply affected by the pandemic has been the annual Girl Scout cookie sale. Money raised from the yearly sale is used to fund programs, trips and activities throughout the entire year.

This time of year should be filled with Do-Si-Dos, Samoas and Tagalongs. But, like everyone else, the Girl Scouts have been forced off the streets and out of the stores to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Paul Morigi

But you really didn't think a pandemic could stop those Hudson Valley Girl Scouts, did you? These industrious young girls have come up with a way to keep selling their cookies in a safe way while also giving back to the community.

While in-person and cookie booth sales are now suspended throughout the Hudson Valley, you can still buy them online from a local Girl Scout at one of their virtual booths. Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson has developed a map that will show you all of the local scouts that are selling their cookies online.

Just click the location nearest you on the map and you'll be able to order your cookies from the safety of your home and have them delivered to you. In addition, you also have the option of buying cookies that can be donated directly to local first responders.

Getty Images

Regina Shaver, regional director of retail and product programs in the Hudson Valley, says that she expects cookie deliveries to take just a couple of weeks. For more information and details on your local Girl Scout Cookie booth, be sure to visit the local Girl Scouts website. There are virtual cookie booths set up in every corner of the Hudson Valley, so click over to the map and grab those Thin Mints now.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: