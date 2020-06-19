WPDH Soundcheck With No Amps!

This father's day we are unplugging some stuff and bringing you the WPDH Soundcheck without amplification. Yes mic's and pianos, drums, and some symphony strings will be used in the broadcast that will feature many artists who have performed here in the hudson valley, some of them with many many stops in the great venues of this area. Here is a list of who will be on the show acoustically, and where they entertained us throughout the years in the Hudson Valley.

Geoff Tate, formerly of Queensryche, stopped by the WPDH Studio with his band and performed "Silent Lucidity" in the broadcast studio as repairs were made to Geoff's bus that was outside the parking lot of Townsquaremedia (then it was Cumulus) on October 12, 2012. Queensryche has played The Chance in Poughkeepsie as a band and with and without Tate. They also made an appearance at the Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown on July 25th, 1995.

Peter Frampton has a good history with WPDH. He performed WPDH's 30 anniversary at "The Bandshell at Bowdin Park" in Wappingers Falls on July 28th, 2006. It rained most of the day and there was a good chance for no fireworks and no Frampton. But 10 minutes before showtime the heavens parted and on with the show and the fireworks. Frampton last played in the area at Bethel Woods back on June 30th of 2019.

Rod Stewart. He did an "80's tour" if you will with Cyndi Lauper and he made a stop to Bethel Woods on July 21st, 2017. Most of Rod's set was 70's based but did bring the 80's with him. He did a 21 song setlist including "Maggie May and Stay With Me."

Heart....Where hasn't Heart performed in the HV? Mid Hudson Civic Center, Bethel Woods, and the Orange Co. Fair Speedway. The first time the sisters took the tour bus to the Hudson Valley was June 21, 1984 on the "Passionworks" tour. They visited us last back on July 29th of 2019.

Asia's John Wetton. Asia came to the Mid Hudson Civic Center back on May 6th, 1982 on their debut tour. The original lineup also made an appearance at The Paramount Center for the Arts in Peekskill on April 13, 2008 on their "Phoenix Tour" The late John Wetton will perform "Heat of the Moment" by himself on guitar (he usually plays bass).

Meat Loaf, his last performance in the Hudson Valley was at UPAC in Kingston on Mar 21, 2016 where he managed a 16 song setlist that night. He loved playing the Mid-Hudson Civic Center back in the day, 5 performances! The first one in 1988 and the last one March 26, 2007.

Foo Fighters have performed in the area, but albeit in Albany at the Times-Union Center..Two times the last one back on April 3rd, 2000. We need them to come to Bethel next year!

Collective Soul....How many remember their performance at "The Dutch". Yes Dutchess Stadium has hosted some shows over the years and one of them was Collective Soul on August 25, 2007 with the bands Live and Counting Crows.

Also on the list is Rik Emmett from "Triumph" and Tommy Shaw of Styx with the Cleveland Youth Orchestra.