WPDH Holiday Concert To Feature Blue Oyster Cult And Zebra

Get ready for the WPDH Mistletoe Jam 2024 Coming to Poughkeepsie's MJN Center.

WPDH presents Mistletoe Jam '24! One Stage ONE NIGHT ONLY! Blue Oyster Cult and Zebra will perform at the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie NY for what is sure to be a great night of classic rock!

Two Legendary Rock Bands With Huge Hudson Valley, New York Followings

Blue Oyster Cult formed on Long Island, New York, in the hamlet of Stony Brook in 1967. The band has sold 25 million records worldwide, including 7 million in the United States. The band's fusion of hard rock with psychedelia, and penchant for occult, fabtastical and tounge-in-cheek lyrics, had a major influence on heavy metal music. They developed acult following while achieving mainstream hits like "(Don't Fear) The Reaper" (1976) "Godzilla" (1977) and "Burnin' For You" (1981) remain classic rock radio staples.

Zebra was founded in New Orleans, Louisiana in 1975 by Randy Jackson along with bassist/keyboardist Felix Hanemann and drummer Guy Gelso. The band moved to Long Island, New York in 1977 and were big on the Long Island club circuit throughout the '80s along with bands like Twisted Sister and Rat Race Choir, often playing shows all around the New York area and buiding a huge dedicated following.

WPDH Mistletoe Jam '24! Tigman hosts 2 Legends, One Stage ONE NIGHT ONLY! Blue Oyster Cult and Zebra will perform at the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie NY on Saturday Night December 14th! Tickets go on sale this Friday, Sept. 13 at 10am through Ticketmaster, but a special presale for WPDH listeners takes place starting Wednesday! Get your tickets early before they sell out with promo code: WPDH at this link.

