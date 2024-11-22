Bardavon Announces New Executive Director

The Bardavon in Poughkeepsie has announced the new Executive Director chosen to succeed longtime leader Chris Silva.

The Bardavon is the oldest continuously operating theater in New York State. Designed by architect J.A. Wood, it was built in 1869 and served as a venue for various performing arts, community meetings, and celebrations until 1923; it largely resumed this heritage by becoming a general performing arts facility in 1976. The Bardavon has been the home of the Hudson Valley Philharmonic for over 40 years.

It was announced in May that management at the Bardavon was retiring after 30 years, with Bardavon Executive Director Chris Silva and Managing Director of Theatre Production Stephen LaMarca marking the end of an era as the management team that saved area theaters Bardavon 1869 Opera House and Ulster Performing Arts Center during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Silva and LaMarca will work the last day in their current roles on Dec. 31 and will remain involved for at least a year afterward, programming acts remotely for both the Bardavon and Ulster Performing Arts Center in Kingston.

Bardavon Presents Names New Executive Director

In a press release on Friday, the Bardavon announced Bryan Zellmer as the new Executive Director of the Bardavon.

Bardavon Board President Stacey Renner announced: "Following a national search and a review of scores of applicants, Bryan Zellmer has been hired as the new Bardavon Executive Director. It's impossible to categorize the impact Chris has had on Bardavon, UPAC, and our surrounding communities. We thank Chris for his long service, and we wholeheartedly welcome Bryan to our theaters!"

Bryan Zellmer has spent 20 years as a non-profit manager and presenter at historic venues in Pennsylvania, Colorado, New Jersey and New York. Recently, Zellmer completed 7 years as Director of KU Presents at the historic Schaeffer Auditorium on the campus of Kutztown University in Pennsylvania. Prior to KU Presents, he managed the Rialto Theater in Loveland, Colorado and was the Director of Cultural Affairs for Sussex County Community College in Newton, New Jersey. He grew up in Orange County, New York and received his MBA at Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

Chris Silva and Stephen LaMarca (retiring as Managing Director of Production) will remain as booking consultants following their retirement. In a statement from Zellmer he said, "I'm very excited to be returning to the Hudson Valley, the place I’ve always referred to as home, and getting to work with Chris and Stephen and the entire Bardavon team. They have built an incredible organization and have an extraordinary track record. I’m looking forward to immersing myself in the communities of Dutchess and Ulster Counties, and continuing the mission to engage, inspire, and entertain audiences!" Silva states, "Bryan was the obvious choice. He's passionate about theatre and through his experiences, he recognizes what it takes to make it in our business. I look forward to helping him succeed."

