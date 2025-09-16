Worst Fast Food Items in America Revealed

New study has revealed the worst rated fast food items according to reviewers.

Restaurant Furniture Plus conducted an analysis of Google Reviews to identify the lowest-rated menu items among the 16 most popular fast-food chains in the United States. The study examined the 100 most-reviewed locations for each chain, covering 1,600 restaurants nationwide, and filtered reviews using keywords linked to specific food items. Weighted average ratings were then calculated, assigning greater significance to feedback from frequent reviewers to ensure a more accurate ranking.

McDonald’s chicken tenders have been named the worst fast-food item according to reviewers, with an average rating of 2.03 out of 5. First introduced in 2017, McDonald’s buttermilk chicken tenders were made with 100% white meat chicken, marinated and battered in buttermilk before being fried.

Reviewers frequently mentioned how the tenders were ‘overcooked’ and ‘burnt to a crisp,’ while others called them ‘chewy,’ ‘hard,’ and ‘dry.’ Multiple reviews also claim to have gotten food poisoning after eating them.

Chipotle’s rice bowls are second, with an average rating of 2.35 out of 5. Chipotle’s rice bowls are assembled with a base of white or brown cilantro-lime rice and can be customized with various proteins, beans, vegetables, and salsas. Introduced as an alternative to burritos, the bowls offer the same ingredients without the tortilla.

Serving sizes were the main concern for reviewers, with one calling their bowls ‘comically under-portioned,’ and that they had to ‘search for the protein in each bowl.’ Others also complained about the cooking of the rice, calling it ‘crunchy’ and ‘hard.’

In third is KFC’s chicken tenders, with an average rating of 2.56 out of 5. KFC’s tenders are made from all-white meat chicken, hand-breaded and seasoned with the brand’s blend of herbs and spices. First introduced in the early 2010s, they remain a core menu item and are available in various meal combinations.

Reviewers complained about the taste and quality of the tenders, with many saying they weren’t ‘fresh,’ ‘tasted like fish,’ and were ‘burnt and stale.’ Others were also concerned about the size of the tenders, comparing them more to nuggets than strips.

KFC’S sandwiches rank fourth, with an average rating of 2.62 out of 5. KFC’s chicken sandwiches feature hand-breaded, pressure-fried chicken fillets served on a toasted bun with pickles and mayo or spicy sauce.

Similar to the tenders, reviewers were not happy with the quality of KFC's sandwiches. The buns were frequently branded as ‘hard,’ 'stale,’ and ‘burnt,’ while the chicken was labeled ‘chewy,’ ‘dry,’ and ‘soggy.’ One reviewer went as far as to say the chicken ‘looked like powder’ when they opened their sandwich.

Panda Express’ fortune cookies are fifth, with an average rating of 2.63 out of 5. Panda Express fortune cookies are a complimentary dessert offered at the end of meals. Each cookie is individually wrapped and contains a traditional fortune message.

The biggest complaint about Panda Express’ fortune cookies is the fact that people didn’t receive them. When people did get them included, they complained they were ‘stale.’

Domino’s wings are sixth, with an average rating of 2.70 out of 5. Reviews claimed the wings were ‘cold,’ ‘very fatty,’ and ‘tasted awful.’

Chipotle’s quesadillas and Pizza Hut’s breadsticks tie for seventh, with an average rating of 2.81 out of 5.

The quesadillas were often criticized for not being made correctly, while the breadsticks were branded ‘cold’ and ‘inedible.’

In eighth is Papa John's chicken wings, with an average rating of 2.87 out of 5. Reviews claimed the wings were either undercooked and made them sick, or overcooked and dried out.

Domino’s pasta is ninth, with an average rating of 2.95 out of 5. Reviewers criticized the wait times for the pasta, as well as the taste, often calling it dry.

KFC’s biscuits round out the top 10, with an average rating of 2.97 out of 5. One reviewer called the biscuits ‘hard as rocks.’

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Chick-fil-A salads earned the highest rating of all items analyzed, with an impressive 4.37 out of 5. Salads performed surprisingly well overall, with both Chick-fil-A and Wendy's salads ranking in the top five best-rated items, suggesting fast food consumers appreciate healthier options when they're well-executed.

The Worst Rated F ast Food Items According to Americans

Rank Item Chain restaurant Average rating out of 5 1 Tenders McDonald's 2.03 2 Rice bowls Chipotle 2.35 3 Tenders KFC 2.56 4 Sandwiches KFC 2.62 5 Fortune cookies Panda Express 2.63 6 Wings Domino’s 2.70 =7 Quesadillas Chipotle 2.81 =7 Breadsticks Pizza Hut 2.81 8 Wings Papa Johns 2.87 9 Pasta Domino’s 2.95 10 Biscuits KFC 2.97

10 Fast Food Restaurants We Want In New York State Fast food restaurants that we want in New York State.