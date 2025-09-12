Discover the Best Chocolate Shakes in Hudson Valley
We've got 7 Hudson Valley Spots to get great chocolate milkshakes.
Who doesn't love a good chocolate shake? Over the summer, during the fair season, everyone always talks about the 4H milkshakes at the Dutchess County Fair and how great they are. As a matter of fact, many people plan their trip to the fair just to grab a milkshake. According to National Day Calendar, National Chocolate Milkshake Day that is celebrated annually on September 12.
We've come up with a list of spots where you are guaranteed to find a great chocolate milkshake at.
7 Hudson Valley Spots to Get Great Chocolate Milkshakes
Red Rooster Drive-In
So many great memories of Red Rooster in Brewster, NY growing up as a young kid. The family would go there for great burgers and chocolate milkshakes and play some miniature golf as well. Nostalgia food, ice cream, mini golf and family fun since 1963.
Buns Burgers
Buns Burgers with 4 locations in Rhinebeck, Saugerties, Kingston and Poughkeepsie, Buns Burgers offers a new take on fresh, local family dining featuring burgers, fries, shakes and more.
Brendee's Ice Cream
Brendee's Ice Cream in Pleasant Valley, NY offers soft serve and hard ice cream, yogurt, cakes, slushies, novelty pops, ice cream cakes and great chocolate shakes.
Zoe's Ice Cream Barn
Zoe's Ice Cream Barn in Lagrangeville, NY offers ice cream made with Hudson Valley fresh dairy products and they serve up great chocolate shakes.
Mary Jane's Dairy Bar
Mary Jane's Dairy Bar in Newburgh, NY has always offered fresh homemade ice cream including great chocolate shakes, homemade ice cream cakes and delicious food. Its a Hudson Valley area gem.
Holy Cow Ice Cream
Holy Cow Ice Cream in Red Hook, NY is a no-frills ice cream parlor with specialty cakes and ample outdoor seating. They also are known for their great chocolate shakes.
Stewart's Shops
With many locations all over the Hudson Valley, Stewart's Shop overwhelmingly is a Hudson Valley favorite and go-to for all your ice cream needs, including great chocolate shakes.
So there are just 7 the of many great ice cream spots around the Hudson Valley to enjoy a chocolate milkshake. Honorable mentions also go out to fast food chains McDonald's, Wendy's, Five Guys and Moonburger for all having popular chocolate shakes. Get out and enjoy a chocolate shake today!
