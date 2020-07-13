A popular Hudson Valley eatery is closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Customers at another store are also urged to get tested.

On Saturday, Del's Roadside in Rhinebeck confirmed an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

"It’s a small town and news travels fast so we figured we’d give you all the scoop (pun not intended) to provide full transparency. Yesterday we were notified that one of our part-time teenage employees recently contracted Covid-19. After hearing this new information, we immediately informed the board of health and swiftly shut down our operations. We have been actively taking the steps provided by the CDC to ensure the safety of both our customers and employees," Del's Roadside wrote on Facebook.

The eatery on Route 9 in Rhinebeck is known for its farm-fresh ice cream, handcrafted burgers and hot dogs. It's unclear how long the popular eatery will remain closed.

The employee who tested positive worked on the following dates: June 16, 17, 19, 20, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 29, 30, and July 2, 9, 10, officials say.

"We have done a complete overhaul sanitation of the entire site and we are requiring our employees be tested for both their own and the safety of our community. Once we are back open, All employees will continue to have their temperatures checked upon arrival and we will monitor for future symptoms. As always, we continue to wear masks (as should you) and abide by CDC guidelines," Del's Roadside said. "We look forward to serving you a burger + cone soon!"

Across the river in Kingston, an employee at Mother Earth's Storehouse in Kingston tested positive for COVID-19. Anyone who has shopped at the store on Kings Mall Ct between July 1 and July 5 is urged to promptly contact their primary care physician and seek testing, or contact the Ulster County COVID-19 hotline at (845) 443-8888, health officials say.

“I urge anyone who has recently shopped at Mother Earth in Kingston to be alert and monitor their symptoms,” Commissioner of Health Dr. Carol Smith said in press release. “We are encouraging residents, who may have been in the Kingston Mother Earth store from July 1st through July 5th, to be tested for COVID-19 at one of the County’s many walk-in or mobile testing sites. We will continue to monitor the situation and take measures to minimize the spread of this disease including completing contact tracing to inform those who may have been in contact with this individual. As we see cases continue to rise across the country, we must continue to follow critical safety precautions including wearing masks, social distancing, and washing our hands to protect the health and safety of our community.”

The Ulster County Department of Health has recommended the store is thoroughly cleaned and disinfected and is working with the New York State Department of Health to ensure they are following proper protocols.