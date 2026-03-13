Paul Rudd’s Rhinebeck Candy Shop Building Goes On the Market

A building that's home to the Hudson Valley's celebrity-owned candy shop is officially on the market.

If you stroll down East Market Street in Rhinebeck, there’s a good chance the sweet smell of chocolate and sugar will lead you right to Samuel's Sweet Shop. The old-fashioned candy store has become one of the most talked-about small businesses in the Hudson Valley, not just because of the delicious treats inside, but because of the famous names attached to it.

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Samuel's Sweet Shop in Rhinebeck, Owned by A-Listers

The popular candy store was opened and run for years by Rhinebeck resident Ira Gutner, who built a loyal following for his classic candy, handmade chocolates, baked treats, and coffee. Gutner bought the shop in the early 1990s and spent decades turning it into a small-town gathering place. When Gutner unexpectedly passed away in 2014, many people in town feared the iconic store might disappear.

That’s when a group of Hudson Valley residents with some very recognizable names stepped in. Actors Paul Rudd and Jeffrey Dean Morgan were longtime fans of the shop and friends with Gutner. Rather than watch the space turn into something else, they teamed up with Morgan’s wife, actress Hilarie Burton, and several other partners to buy the store and keep it running.

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Sameul's Sweet Shop Building Goes Up For Sale

This week, Berkshire Hathaway Hudson Valley Properties posted a new listing for 38-42 East Market Street in Rhinebeck, which is home to Samuel's Sweet Shop. The listing calls the property "One of the best commercial buildings in the Village of Rhinebeck" and notes that it has three retail storefronts, one of them being Samuel's at number 42.

The listing says the entire building, including the storefronts and upstairs offices, is being offered for $1.9 million.

Does This Mean the End for the Celebrity Candy Shop?

Some on social media have been speculating if this could signal the end of Samuel's Sweet Shop, but there has been no indication that the business is closing. The store's owners did not immediately respond to our request for comment, so it's unclear if they were informed of the sale and what that means for their business.

Recently, several long-time restaurants and shops in Beacon, New York have been forced to relocate or completely close down after their buildings were purchased and rents were raised. However, with Hollywood A-listers backing Rhinebeck's beloved candy shop, that might not be as much of an issue.

Who knows, perhaps they'll wind up buying the building themselves? We hope to get some answers as to what's going on and will update this story as soon as we learn more.

Paul Rudd and Jeffrey Dean Moran Own a Hudson Valley Candy Store Let's go inside the Rhinebeck candy store owned by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Hilarie Burton Morgan and Paul Rudd. Gallery Credit: Karolyi