Hudson Valley Student Wins National Art Contest

A Hudson Valley sophomore has suddenly found themselves in the national spotlight after their artwork caught the attention of thousands of voters across the country.

Hudson Valley Student Named National Artist of the Week

Corey Mullen has officially been crowned Artsonia’s Artist of the Week. The nationwide contest picks just twelve student finalists from across the United States and asks the public to vote on their favorite. Mullen’s scratch drawing of a raccoon wound up taking the top spot after pulling in more than 500 votes.

Corey Mullen
The winning piece was created by the Rhinebeck teen on Claybord, a surface that lets artists scrape away the black coating to reveal a white background underneath. Mullen says that technique is what made this project so fun.

“I like the reverse technique with working on the Claybord, removing the black to reveal the white background,” Mullen said. “I also like how the fine line, dark parts really stood out in contrast with the white. It was an interesting technique.”

When Mullen found out about the win, the reaction was pretty simple. “I was pretty excited. It was cool to hear.”

Rhinebeck High School Celebrates Student Artist

Art teacher Kathryn Giles, who has been teaching for 25 years, says the award means a lot to both her student and Rhinebeck High School's entire art program.

“I was really excited to hear about this. I know Artsonia is a nationwide platform, and to have one of my students’ art recognized validates what I teach,” Giles said.

Artsonia features more than 125 million student artworks from across the country. Its Artist of the Week program, now 25 years old, highlights creativity in four age groups covering PreK through grade 12.

Mullen will receive prizes for himself and his school from Blick Art Materials. The company will present Rhinebeck's art program with a $100 gift certificate and a $50 gift certificate will go directly to the student artist.

