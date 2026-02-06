A nursing home employee was arrested after police say she slapped a resident.

On January 26, State Police were called to the Renaissance Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center, on Albany Post Road in Staatsburg, for a welfare check.

After an investigation, New York State Police said they discovered that Valerie A. Giblin, 65, of Staatsburg, slapped a resident while the resident was under her care.

Giblin was arrested on February 4, and charged with Second-Degree Endangering the Welfare of an Incompetent or Physically Disabled Person, a misdemeanor.

Giblin was issued an appearance ticket and released.

Even though this is a misdemeanor, in New York it is taken seriously due to the involvement of a person with disabilities.

For Class A misdemeanors, the court can impose one or more of the following:

Jail time: Up to 364 days in a county jail

Probation: Up to 3 years

Fine: Up to $1,000

Surcharge: Mandatory court surcharges and fees (currently $200 surcharge plus a $25 crime victim assistance fee)

How to Report Elder Abuse

If you suspect your loved one is being abused in a nursing home or long-term care facility you can contact the New York State Office for the Aging, where you can find a local Long Term Care Ombudsman.

The Ombudsman Program serves as an advocate and resource for older adults and people with disabilities who live in nursing homes, assisted living, and other licensed adult care homes. Ombudsmen help residents understand and exercise their rights to good care in an environment that promotes and protects their dignity and quality of life.

You can also report the suspected abuse to the New York State Department of Health or local police.