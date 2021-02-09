Work at One of the Most Beautiful Spots in the Hudson Valley

I grew up here in the Hudson Valley, and I can tell you that it’s one of the most beautiful areas in the country. And one of the most beautiful spots here in the Hudson Valley is Minnewaska State Park. I spent many summer weekends in my teens and twenties camping and hiking in the Minnewaska area back in the day. And here’s a chance for you to spend some time there, too. Very productive time that you can be proud of.

Morgan Duke Conservation Society is looking for volunteers to help them pick up litter at Minnewaska State Park. The park has been seeing increased numbers of visitors since the covid outbreak began back in March of 2020, and it’s expected that this year is going to be even busier.

Think you don't have time to volunteer? Think again. There are no set amount of hours that you have to work, no set schedules, and no minimum amount of times that you have to volunteer. Sounds easy, fun, and productive. And if your life becomes too busy, you’ve made no commitment. And think of the rewards. A clean Minnewaska State Park.

Does this sound like something you would be interested in doing? If your answer is yes, head to the Morgan Duke Conservation Society website. This may be the year you discover the beauty of Minnewaska State Park, and do your part to help keep it that way.