Hudson Valley Claims 7 Huge Lottery Wins in Just One Week

You're going to want to double-check your tickets because the Hudson Valley is on a hot streak.

With seven big jackpot winners announced in just one week, the Hudson Valley has turned into one of the luckiest places in New York.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

A Wild Week of Hudson Valley Winners

Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh has a long history of cranking out lottery winners, and this week is no different. The store is responsible for a few of this week's major winners, including two Powerball third-prize tickets worth $50,000 each. Both were announced for the February 18 drawing.

It didn’t stop there. Newburgh kept cashing in with TAKE 5 top-prize winners on February 21 and February 22. Those tickets, both sold at Smokes 4 Less, were worth $33,312.50 and $25,358.50.

And if that still isn’t enough, the same store was also home to yet another TAKE 5 winning ticket earlier this month. That one was from the February 9 drawing and totaled $14,354.

All five winners were announced over the past seven days.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Hopewell Junction Also Gets Lucky

Over in Dutchess County, Hopewell Mart also appears to be having a moment. The store sold a TAKE 5 Evening ticket worth $30,704 for the February 19 drawing. The same store was credited again for another February 19 TAKE 5 winner in the state’s listings, giving Hopewell its own mini-streak.

It's unclear just how long this streak will last, but here's hoping next week is just as lucky for Hudson Valley lottery players.

America's Top 10 States With The Most Lottery Wins Just how lucky is your state? A new list has determined which states have won the most money from either the Powerball or MegaMillions in the last 10 years. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal