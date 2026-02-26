Hudson Valley Claims 7 Huge Lottery Wins in Just One Week
You're going to want to double-check your tickets because the Hudson Valley is on a hot streak.
With seven big jackpot winners announced in just one week, the Hudson Valley has turned into one of the luckiest places in New York.
A Wild Week of Hudson Valley Winners
Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh has a long history of cranking out lottery winners, and this week is no different. The store is responsible for a few of this week's major winners, including two Powerball third-prize tickets worth $50,000 each. Both were announced for the February 18 drawing.
It didn’t stop there. Newburgh kept cashing in with TAKE 5 top-prize winners on February 21 and February 22. Those tickets, both sold at Smokes 4 Less, were worth $33,312.50 and $25,358.50.
And if that still isn’t enough, the same store was also home to yet another TAKE 5 winning ticket earlier this month. That one was from the February 9 drawing and totaled $14,354.
All five winners were announced over the past seven days.
Hopewell Junction Also Gets Lucky
Over in Dutchess County, Hopewell Mart also appears to be having a moment. The store sold a TAKE 5 Evening ticket worth $30,704 for the February 19 drawing. The same store was credited again for another February 19 TAKE 5 winner in the state’s listings, giving Hopewell its own mini-streak.
It's unclear just how long this streak will last, but here's hoping next week is just as lucky for Hudson Valley lottery players.
