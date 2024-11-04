Man in New York State Rides Cow Through Route 9 Drive-Thrus

Employees working the drive-thru windows are used to dealing with all sorts of unusual things. But few were probably expecting to witness what came through for take-out Saturday. One could say however that this peculiar four-legged customer was easier to deal with versus many humans who roll up to the drive-thru.

Footage from Saturday's encounter has now been shared across social media, showing one man's form of transportation to at least two fast food locations in New York state.

Man in New York State Rides Cow Through Route 9 Drive Drive-Thrus

CBS is reporting that a man rode a cow through the drive-thru lanes at both the Route 9 Dunkin' and Taco Bell restaurants in Glens Falls. According to CBS, the annual Adirondack Stampede Rodeo was in town over the weekend. There is no word whether or not the rider ordered anything for the cow at the drive-thrus.

In other bovine-related news, police were on the lookout for some escaped cows after a truck crash in late October. The New York State Police had said in a press release that on October 20, troopers from the Greenville barracks responded to the intersection of I-84 Exit 1 and Route 6 in the town of Deerpark for a report of an overturned tractor trailer.

State Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that a 2006 Kenworth carrying cows of various breeds was traveling west when the operator of the vehicle stated that his brakes failed. The vehicle exited 84 at exit 1 and made a left turn onto U.S. Route 6 when it struck a guiderail and overturned coming to rest on its side.

The truck driver only suffered minor injuries, according to officials.

Police say that fifteen cows were able to escape because of the damage to the trailer. However, New York State Police said that with the assistance of local farmers, and other agencies, they were able to locate and coral most of the cows.

