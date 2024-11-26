This is a bit embarrassing. Retail thefts tend to go up around the holidays, so store employees are always on the lookout for would-be thieves trying to escape with stolen merchandise. But when the alleged thief is so absent-minded that they lead authorities right to them through their own carelessness?

Officials say that was the case after a woman in New York state tried to steal from a pharmacy store. It wasn't too hard for police to find her, according to WNYT.

New York State Woman Allegedly Stole From Store, Caught After Leaving ID Behind

WNYT reports that a woman in New York state tried to leave a CVS store in North Greenbush with a "cart load of merchandise". Employees tried to stop her, though the alleged thief became irate and left the premises, says officials.

However, it wasn't too hard for North Greenbush Police to find her. Police say the woman left her ID behind in the shopping cart. WNYT says that the CVS store declined to press charges, but police said that the woman is not allowed back at the store.

According to the National Crime Victimization Survey, robbery and larceny increase by approximately 20% every December. A number of reasons can be attributed to this, such as - more distracted store staff, higher volumes of people entering the stores, and also the fact that heavier bulkier winter clothing can make it easier to hide stolen merchandise, according to a post by RFT Global.

