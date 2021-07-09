Will Tropical Storm Elsa Hover Over the Hudson Valley Friday?

Here come all of the Frozen puns. Tropical Storm Elsa is heading towards the Hudson Valley.

If you've been following the weather across the Hudson Valley lately or looked at your window at any point this week, you would know that the region has been hit pretty hard by wet weather.

A string of heavy rains poured down on the Hudson Valley throughout the day on Thursday. According to Hudson Valley Weather, those storms pushed through our area thanks to Hurricane Elsa in the south.

The National Weather Service in Albany has explained that throughout the day on Friday we'll feel the tail end of Elsa, which when it hits our area will drop from a Hurricane to a "weak" Tropical Storm.

According to the graphic, the National Weather Service explains that the Hudson Valley and New York should be out of Elsa's path by 2 PM Friday, July 9th. I guess Elsa will be letting it go at some point.

With that being said, Hudson Valley Weather is still reporting a Flash Flood Watch across the Hudson Valley region until 4 PM.

By Saturday the skies should be clearing. Hudson Valley Weather's weekend forecast looks much drier than this past week. Saturday we're looking at temperatures in the high 70s, which is a welcomed drop from that unbearable heat on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The clouds roll back in on Sunday, but thankfully aren't bringing any rain with them.

The National Weather Service also reported more microbursts in the area in Greene and Columbia Counties. Did you see damage from the storms this week?

Lightning Facts vs Myth The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, also know as NOAA put together five important facts and myths that we should know about lightning. There are five things you should know when encountering lightning. Keep things things in mind the next time you get stuck in a storm.

