After a stretch of unseasonably warm October weather, a major cooldown could send temperatures plunging into the 30s across the Hudson Valley this weekend.

If you've been enjoying the warmer weather, make the most of it while you can. New York is heading toward a sharp change in temperatures, and you may want to have that winter jacket ready for those early morning trips out the door.

According to the National Weather Service's Albany office, windy conditions and noticeably cooler temperatures are expected across eastern New York heading into the weekend. Forecasters are also watching the potential for snow showers in higher elevations of the southern Adirondacks.

The National Weather Service's New York office is also tracking a strong frontal system that could bring thunderstorms Friday, followed by much colder air over the weekend.

How Cold Will It Get in the Hudson Valley?

According to News 12's Hudson Valley forecast published October 12, temperatures could fall into the 30s overnight this weekend, with daytime highs only reaching the 50s.

That would be a significant change after temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 70s and near 80 degrees in parts of the region Wednesday.

Foliage in the Hudson Valley Oct. 12, 2026/Jana Deak Foliage in the Hudson Valley Oct. 12, 2026/Jana Deak

The timing and exact temperatures could still change as the weekend approaches. Temperatures in the 30s could also bring a risk of frost in some areas, particularly in colder, sheltered locations. An actual freeze is not guaranteed throughout the Hudson Valley.

So if you were still hoping to get out and enjoy the pumpkin patch, hurry up!

How Long Will the Cold Last?

The cooldown is expected to bring a taste of more typical fall weather, but it may not stick around for long.

The Weather Prediction Center, part of the National Weather Service, says a strong cold front and colder air behind it will bring frost and freeze concerns to parts of the eastern United States this weekend and into early next week.

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For Hudson Valley residents, the big things to watch will be Friday's approaching storm system, gusty winds and the overnight lows that follow.

If you still have sensitive plants outside, it may be worth keeping an eye on the latest local forecast before the weekend arrives.

One thing is becoming clear: after this week's warmth, fall may finally be ready to remind the Hudson Valley what October is supposed to feel like.