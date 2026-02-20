NY Officials Warn of Dangerous Driving Conditions Through Monday

This weekend may get very messy for many drivers throughout the Hudson Valley thanks to two storm systems targeting the region.

According to forecasters, the first storm is expected to hit the Hudson Valley early Friday, dumping around an inch of snow before everything flips to rain. The real threat is going to be the black ice and slippery conditions expected to hit later in the afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service says roads could glaze over quickly this evening throughout Dutchess, Ulster and Orange counties. Up to a quarter inch of ice is possible on local roads. officials warn that even a thin layer of ice can turn local roads into a skating rink, so there is a serious chance of dangerous travel conditions and even power outages for the Friday afternoon commute.

State Response Ramps Up For Weekend Weather

Governor Kathy Hochul says the state is watching both storms closely and preparing crews across the region. Hundreds of plows and salt trucks are already being deployed, and local DOTs will remain staffed around the clock. The Thruway Authority has its operators on standby with more than 100,000 tons of salt ready to go. Drivers are being reminded to stay behind the plows, since the safest place to be is right on the freshly treated roadway.

Second Storm Expected on Sunday

Emergency managers say they're keeping an eye on a second storm that is expected to roll through the Hudson Valley late Sunday into early Monday. That one could bring gusty winds and several inches of snow to downstate areas, including the mid-Hudson region, although the exact track is still uncertain.

Officials encourage residents to check their forecasts often and keep emergency alerts enabled. You can get up-to-the-minute weather, traffic and school delay information by staying connected with us on our mobile app.

