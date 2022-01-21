Will The Hudson Valley Be Tossing Fruitcakes Saturday?

National Fruitcake Toss Day is this weekend. Will you be participating?

According to the National Day Calendar, National Fruitcake Day is usually the third weekend in January, but occasionally the fun holiday is listed as the first Saturday in December. But it's confirmed for Saturday, Jan. 22 this year. The holiday challenges us to chuck a fruitcake as far as we can. Of course, fruitcakes are given as gifts around the holidays, some eat them, others re-gift them. And then there is another type of fruitcake, a person who comes out of the woodwork once a year. These are characters who have hoarded them, stored them, and hid them so they can celebrate with a competition of sorts.

The very first Great Fruitcake Toss was held in 1996 in Manitou Springs, Colorado. Local folks would gather in the city park and throw their unwanted fruitcakes around for a little post-holiday festive fun. Each year the entrants compete to see who can hurl or toss their fruitcakes the farthest.

This fun day got me wondering if there's an official fruitcake toss here in the Hudson Valley. Upon searching the internet, I haven't been able to find anything. Guess I'll just have to do my own event. LOL

National Fruitcake Toss Day should be observed by hosting a competition according to National Day Calendar. They say to invite the family outside with their respective fruitcakes and take turns chucking them as far as they can. Make hot chocolate and prizes. Share your celebration using #FruitcakeTossDay on social media.