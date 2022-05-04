You don’t have to be Irish to enjoy a great Irish Festival, and it doesn’t have to be March to have a great Irish Festival. In fact, one of the biggest Irish Festivals in the area is coming up on Memorial Day weekend in Orange County. And when I say big, I mean this festival is huge.

It all kicks off on Saturday, May 28 when the gates officially open for the Greenwood Lake Irish Fest 2022 at the Greenwood Lake Elks Lodge at 35 Chestnut Street. And it only gets better from there. The festival will feature over a dozen acts over two days including performances by The Prodigals, The Ruffians, Barleyjuice, Whiskey Pavilion, The Brass Rascals, Fiddle Frenzy and more. Gates open both Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29 at 11:30AM.

Elks Drive will be lit up and down the road to Helen Kelly Field with over 100 craft, merchant and food vendors. The Elks Pavilion will serve as a full bar, the basketball courts will serve as a Dining Hall and Beer Garden, Helen Kelly Field will transform into a concert venue with kids games, activities, inflatables, beer trucks, more vendors, and much more.

The Greenwood Lake Irish Fest 2022 is a two day festival, and you will need tickets to get in. General admission adult tickets are only $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Children are only $10 in advance and $15 at the door, and that includes games, inflatables, and activities. There are also special prices for military and Greenwood Lake residents.

Special VIP ticket ticket packages are also available that include open bar, food, and meet and greets. For the full line-up of festival events, ticket prices and packages, and more information in general, visit the Greenwood Lake Irish Fest 2022 web page.

