What Hudson Valley Businesses Need in Order to Reopen

Each reopening business must have a written safety plan outlining how they will prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Businesses can develop their own safety plan or they can use New York State's template, which can be filled out online. The six-page template includes four sections: People, Place, Process, and Other.

Hudson Valley businesses will have several regulations to follow upon reopening, including that employers must provide employees with an acceptable face covering at no cost to the employee and have an adequate supply of coverings in case of replacement.

Businesses will have to implement mandatory health screening, which could include an assessment questionnaire or temperature check before employees begin work each day. In the event of a positive COVID-19 case, the employer must have a plan for cleaning, disinfection, and contact tracing.

A communication plan must be in place for employees, visitors, and customers with a consistent means to provide updated information. They must also maintain a continuous log of every person, including workers and visitors, who may have close contact with other individuals at the worksite or area, excluding deliveries that are performed with appropriate PPE or through contactless means.

There are several other requirements for Hudson Valley businesses to follow in order to reopen, which can be found here. For a list of regions and sectors that are authorized to re-open, as well as detailed guidance for each sector, please visit Forward.NY.Gov

