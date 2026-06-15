Parents, check your formula cans.

A nationwide recall has been issued for Nara Organics Whole Milk Organic Powdered Infant Formula after federal health officials linked the product to three confirmed or suspected cases of infant botulism.

Nara organics formula recall/FDA Nara organics formula recall/FDA

The FDA and CDC are investigating illnesses reported in California, Pennsylvania, and Washington, involving infants who consumed the formula between April and May. All three infants were hospitalized and treated - no deaths have been reported.

While New York is not among the states where illnesses have been reported, the recall affects consumers nationwide because the formula was sold across the U.S. through Target stores, Target.com, and Nara.com from July 2025 through June 2026.

nara organics formula recall/FDA nara organics formula recall/FDA

On June 13, Nara Organics voluntarily recalled all lots of its powdered infant formula after the FDA recommended a recall due to the seriousness of the illnesses.

Testing and investigation is still underway, and officials say the formula has not yet tested positive for botulism contamination.

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Parents and caregivers are being urged to stop using the recalled formula immediately and seek medical attention if an infant develops symptoms such as constipation, poor feeding, difficulty swallowing, loss of head control, weakness, or breathing problems.