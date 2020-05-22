WEEKEND WEATHER: Your Hudson Valley Memorial Day Forecast

As we approach the long weekend, will the weather here in the Hudson Valley hold out? After a very warm Friday. temperatures are expected to cool a bit, as the chance for rain arrives.

Clouds will roll in Friday night, as lows will reach the 50s, with rain moving in late. highs Saturday will reach around 70, with off and on showers expected. Lows will fall to around 50, as the rain departs.

Highs Sunday will reach the upper 60s, with a mixture of sun and clouds. Lows will reach the 50s.

Highs for Memorial Day Monday will climb into the low 70s, under partly cloudy skies.

