Snow Predicted for the Hudson Valley This Week

Winter isn't just coming, it's here. The Hudson Valley could see its first snow of the season later this week.

As Halloween quickly approaches so does the winter weather. If you were looking forward to a perfect fall day, you might want to prepare for the first winter weather of the season. As of the writing of this article, snow showers are predicted for the Poughkeepsie area on Friday, October 30.

According to Accuweather, a mix of rain and snow showers are expected for Friday, October 30, 2020. The forecast predicts a mix of snow and rain between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The Weather Channel also has the same prediction of rain and snow showers. Both forecasts have predicted 100% precipitation. Temperatures are expected to hit a high of only 40 and a low of 23. Conditions are expected to clear overnight. It doesn't appear that the snow will accumulate to anything but it's sure to make your morning commute a nightmare.

We've had a very mild fall in terms of temperature drops. But for the week of October 26, temperatures are steadily in the 50s for the first time all fall. It seems as if the cooler weather is actually here to stay.

If you're driving Friday morning, be sure to take it slow and use extra caution. Leave early so you don't need to rush on the road and look twice.