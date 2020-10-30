Hudson Valley Pet Halloween Costume Contest Winners for 2020

The winners of this year's Boris & Robyn Show Pet Halloween Costume Contest have been chosen.

After transforming our annual parade of costumed pets into a virtual contest, we received a record number of entries. Donations also poured in to help benefit Pets Alive. You can still show your support by making a contribution to this wonderful no-kill animal shelter. Our judges sifted through countless photos and videos of pets from all over the Hudson Valley and have come to an agreement on the winners for 2020.

This year's $500 winner is Bailey, who's dressed as a U.S. Postal Worker. Complete with a hat and package, Bailey's owner, Katherine O'Neill posed the dog in front of the post office and even included some encouragement for Hudson Valley residents to cast their vote in this year's election.

Katherine O’Neill

Our second-place prize, a huge gift basket from Pets Alive, goes to Honey the Hedgehog. Owner Gina Babbage fashioned a sushi costume around Honey, who looks pretty excited to be able to participate in the contest this year.

Gina Babbage

Congratulations to all of this year's participants. It looks like the Hudson Valley is having lots of fun with their pets this Halloween! Check out some more of our favorite photos from this year's contest.