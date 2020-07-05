WEATHER: Summer Heat Wave on the Way

Sunday's hot weather will become the norm as wen enter the first full week of July. Lows Sunday night will be in the upper 60s. Highs Monday will once again approach 90. with a heat index near thew mid 90s. Lows will be about 70.

Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 80, with a mixture of sun and clouds. There will be a chance for showers in the afternoon. Lows will be in the 60s. Highs Wednesday will once again be in the upper 60s, with a chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Highs Thursday and Friday will be around 90, under mostly sunny skies.

Have a great week!

