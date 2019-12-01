WEATHER: Snow and Bitter Cold in the Hudson Valley
December started off with a bang, with snow and sleet falling throughout the area Sunday. And according to meteorologists, more is on the way. Monday will see heavy snow, with the potential for lots of accumulation before finally tapering off by evening. Highs will be in the 30s and lows down in the 10s.
Highs Tuesday will be in the 30s under partly cloudy skies. Lows will fall all the way down to the lower 10s. Wednesday and Thursday will see highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s.
Friday will finally see a bit of a warm up with highs in the 40s.
Listen to Middays With Hopkins weekdays from 10AM to 2PM on 101.5 WPDH. Stream us live through the website, Alexa-enabled device, Google Home or the WPDH mobile app.
Listen to Middays With Hopkins weekdays from 10AM to 2PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Read more:
- Hudson Valley Snow Closings & Delays
- Idiot Crashes Car Attempting to 'Drift' on Route 44 in New Paltz
- We Tour 21 Abandoned Businesses on Route 9
- Hudson Valley Waitress Brought to Tears Over Surprise Tip
- New York Lake Named Most Beautiful in America
- Top 6 Hudson Valley Restaurants Featured on Food Network
- Enormous Fish Live in Hidden Cave Under City of Poughkeepsie