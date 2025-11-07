Wednesday night's winds gave way to calmer weather Thursday and Friday, though more precipitation is on the way by Friday night. The rest of the weekend will be a mix of sun and more rain, according to forecasts.

AccuWeather Releases Winter Weather Outlook For New York State

AccuWeather meteorologists says that the upcoming winter could bring early season winter storms, that could push "toward the mid-Atlantic and New England, where some could strengthen into nor’easters".

But while experts say that "snowfall is projected to be higher than last winter in parts of the Northeast", overall season totals may still finish below the historical average.

Weekend Weather Forecast For New York's Hudson Valley

The Weather Channel reports that rain showers will persist though Friday overnight. Lows will stay in the upper 40s, as skies will be cloudy.

Saturday will warm up to the 60s, with a mixture of sun and clouds. But rain will soon return, says meteorologists at The Weather Channel. Highs will be in the 50s Sunday, as rain will fall off and on though the day.

What is La Niña?

A La Niña is a phenomenon that produces cooler than average water temperatures in the tropical Pacific Ocean. It is not to be confused with El Niño, which is where warmer water temperatures occur in that part of the world. Both can greatly affect weather around the world.

AccuWeather forecasters use weather phenomena like La Niña or El Niño to make their long-range predictions, which influence weather patterns for months to come.

However, meteorologists say that a La Niña "may not officially develop this winter, but there could be times during the season when the weather patterns act the way they do when La Niña is occurring".

The Climate Prediction Center says that a La Niña usually pushes the jet stream further south during the winter months. As for the Northeast, experts say that precipitation could be more in the form of rain, if it stays warm enough this winter.